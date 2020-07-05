Adele Beckwith Edwards, 85, a longtime resident of Centralia, died peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Adele Beckwith Edwards was born Aug. 31, 1934 to Erwin and Kathryn Beckwith in Rome, New York. She married William Gaylord Edwards on June 23, 1956 and they enjoyed 64 years together. Adele was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and teacher. She loved to entertain family and friends, travel, golf, and read.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings; a grandson, William G. Edwards III; and dear friends, Carrol and Ellis Youngkin.

Adele is survived by her husband, William G. Edwards of The Villages; her sons: Richard T. Edwards of Indianapolis, Indiana, William G. Edwards, Jr. and wife Jessica of The Villages; her daughters: Leslie Sims and husband Jeff, and Valorie Fadler and husband Brent all of Centralia; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in Centralia later this year.