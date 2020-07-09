Billie Ann (Thurston) Stambaugh, of Columbia, passed away July 6, 2020.

She was born in Centralia on Feb. 21, 1941 to parents William and Ola (Campbell) Thurston. Billie graduated from Centralia High School. She was married to Lloyd “Bud” Stambaugh, Dec. 11, 1959. Billie had a career in secretarial work at State Farm and was a homemaker. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship Church and had a passion for cooking and serving large family gatherings.

She is survived by her husband; children: Lloyd E. (Maria) Stambaugh III and Steven (Kristen) Stambaugh; grandchildren: Hannah Stambaugh, Ashley Stambaugh, Ian Stambaugh and Ellie Stambaugh.

Billie was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Carl Campbell, Corrine (Thurston) Dickerson, Larry Thurston and Virgil Thurston.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11. A funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, MO, 65202.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.