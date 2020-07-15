Betty Harper Blackburn, 92, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at home. As per her wishes there will be no services, and her ashes will be placed in the Rocheport Cemetery.

Betty was born March 12, 1928 in Huntsdale to George C. and Kathryn Hunt Harper. In 1936, she moved to Rocheport, where she was raised by George C. and Ophelia Chinn Harper. She would live most of her early life in Rocheport. It was there she met and grew up with Lloyd Blackburn, whom she later married at the Rocheport United Methodist Church on Nov. 23, 1950.

She was a graduate of Christian College in Columbia and worked as a secretary at Hickman High School and as a social worker for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. She and Lloyd co-founded Employee Data Forms in 1969, a local printing company, where she would work until her retirement. After retiring, they enjoyed traveling together. She was an accomplished bridge player and enjoyed playing with her friends. She was an incredible mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, and will be missed by all.

She is survived by two children: Randy (Susan) Blackburn of Rocheport and Katy (Leroy) Kovar of Columbia; five grandchildren: Clay (Michelle Rippentrop) Blackburn, Cole Blackburn, Andy (Tara) Blackburn all of Rocheport, Bryan (Pam) Kovar of Wylie, Texas and Kyle (Quenna) Kovar of Columbia; eight great-grandchildren: Kannon, Kinley, Kourtlyn, Kamdyn, Drake, Jackson, and Amelia Kovar, and Josie Blackburn; and by a brother, Richard Luckett of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; son, Robert Lloyd Blackburn; brother, Bob Harper; and her parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boone Hospital Hospice and Home Care, 1605 E Broadway Suite #250, Columbia, MO 65201 or to a children’s charity of your choice.

