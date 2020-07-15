Grace Elenor Ravenscraft, 79, passed away peacefully at the Bluffs nursing home in Columbia on July 13, 2020.

Grace was born on June 18, 1941 and was a life-long resident of Boone County. She was a loving sister, mother, and grandmother.

Grace is survived by her brothers: Gene (Sharon) Crane and Jackie Crane; one sister, Carolyn Lazear; a son, Dean (Donna) Ravenscraft; one grandson, Jeremy D. Ravenscraft; and several nieces and nephews.

Grace was preceded in death by two brothers: Billie D. (Priscilla) Crane and Allen D. Crane.

No services will be held. Memorials are suggested to The Food Bank for Central Northeast Missouri (sharefoodbringhope.org).