Dorothy (Dottie) Louise Neds passed away peacefully July 12, 2020 at Lee’s Summit at the age of 96.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, R. Grant Neds and her second husband, Gordon E. Martin; her parents: Theodore R. Schulze and Minnie M. Evans Schulze; and her sisters: Theodora (Teddy) R. Kinnaman and Mary F. (Coo) Kincaid.

Dottie is survived by her sons: Robert G. Neds (Patricia) of Lee’s Summit and Timothy E. Neds (Mary Ruth ‘M.R.’ Karrer) of Columbia; three grandchildren: William Neds (McKenzie) of Raytown, Brandon Neds (Katie) of Nashville and Brian Ward (Wendy) of Greenwood; and three great-grandchildren.

Dottie was a devoted wife and mother, active in the Cosmopolitan Club, and enjoyed social events at the Columbia Country Club. She became an avid Missouri Tiger basketball and football fan. She was a member of the Columbia Christian Church where she taught Sunday school and participated in the church women’s group.

Dottie will be interred at Floral Hills Cemetery in Kansas City next to husband Grant after a graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials of your choice may be sent to Thanks USA. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234.