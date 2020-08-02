Suzanne Cecilia Sullivan of Columbia, age 73, passed away peacefully July 29, 2020.

She was born Nov. 22, 1946 in Omaha, Nebraska to Raymond and Ann Peter. She grew up the eldest of three children and attended Mercy High School in Omaha and Rosary College in Chicago, Illinois. She married her soulmate, John Sullivan, on Aug. 4, 1973 and together they had eight children.

Suzanne’s faith was the guiding principle in her life and she selflessly devoted her life to all of God’s children. She taught grade school prior to beginning her life’s work of raising her family. When asked how she managed to raise eight children she replied, “I promised God if He gave them to me, I would raise them, but I would need His help.” She continued her devotion to children, running an in-home daycare for many years, teaching CCD at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and managing various school kitchens with the Columbia Public Schools for 17 years. Additionally, she served as a wedding/event planner from 1997-2017 and coordinated the twice-yearly Knights of Columbus Fish-Fry for 25 years. In 2003 she became a board member for Interstate Printing, a Peter family business, which she actively served on until her death.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, John Sullivan; mother-in-law, Teresa Kilmer; brothers: John (Becky) and Joe (Susan) Peter; children: Teresanne and Mike Beshears, Bekki Sullivan, John and Jenny Sullivan, David and Natalie Sullivan, Dorothy and Tom Gleditsch, Libby Sullivan, Maggie and Evan Wolfe, Michael Sullivan; her 23 grandchildren and so many others she welcomed into her heart and home as her own.

The world is a better place because of Suzanne’s presence. Her embrace was always warm and ready, her smile could light up a room, her ability to forgive inspiring and her faith steadfast. She will be missed beyond measure but her spirit will live on in the countless lives she touched. She has earned her eternal rest and heavenly reward.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 3 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

