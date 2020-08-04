The spirit of James (Jim) Edward Dillion left us here in Boise, Idaho on July 30, 2020 for the golden shores on the other side of the River Jordan.

Jim was born Oct. 22, 1926 at Middletown to John E. and Cora (Holt) Dillion. Jimmy, as he was known as a kid, attended Middletown Grade and High School. After graduation he was drafted into the Navy. He then enrolled in the University of Missouri Agricultural where he met his wife to be. He and Helen Capps were married June 7, 1950 after both graduated from the University. Jim also received a master’s degree and taught at the University for two years. He went to Decatur, Illinois and was a Farm Manager at Central National Bank. He then went to Sterling, Illinois and was a Senior Vice President at Central National Bark. Jim and Helen retired (from teaching) in 1988 and moved to Boise, Idaho in 1989.

Jim was always a member of the Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, and in Boise he and Helen were members of the University Christian Church. That Church was sold to the Boise State University. That Church relocated to Meridian, Idaho and is now known as Parkview Christian Church.

Jim was known by his family and friends for his hobbies over the years. He liked hunting and fishing as a young lad and worked on the farm with chores and other duties. He also enjoyed bowling, golfing, weaving, and gardening. He had a great time rock hounding in Boise as a member of the Idaho Gem Club.

He was left by Helen when she passed away Sept. 22, 2017. He is survived by a son, Lee (wife Jeanne) and daughter, Melinda (husband Gibson). Lee had two children - April (husband Tim) Bialobrzeski (and their two children Teagan and Cameron) and Kathleen (husband Jason) Lewis (and their two daughters Aubrey and Claire).

No local services are planned. The ashes of Jim and Helen will be returned to Middletown by the family and will be interred at Fairmount Cemetery by the side of his parents, John and Cora Dillion.

Jim hopes that his family and friends will gather from time to time in his memory to pray and have a party and a toast to a good life.