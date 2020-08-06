Robert (Bobby) Wyatt, 78, of Warsaw, passed from this life on July 27, 2020.

Born on July 27, 1942, he was the only son of Arthur and Irene Wyatt. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Wyatt; a granddaughter, Harleigh Whiteford; and two sisters: Vivian and Debbie.

He leaves his wife Marilyn and five children: Brenda, Cindy, Penny, Patti, and Cody; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five sisters: Joyce, Lola, Shirley, Ann, and Jennifer.

His love of music will live on in the hearts of his family.