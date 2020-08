Christopher Douglas Bearce was born Aug. 10, 1972. He passed on July 5, 2020 in Moberly.

If you would like to make a contribution to his memorial scholarship fund, please send a donation to: Stanton County Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 900, Johnson, KS 67855, c/o Chris Bearce Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.