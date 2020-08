Billy W. Vorhees, 83, of Moberly, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 21, 2020 at Moberly Nursing and Rehab.

He was born May 29, 1937 in Huntsville to George and Oleta Courier Vorhees.

A private graveside service celebrating Billy’s life will be held at a later date.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.