Leland L. Langdon, 84, of Moberly, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 26, 2020.

Leland was born Dec. 2, 1935 in Hayes, Kansas to Roy E. and Bessie Langdon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31 at The Pentecostal Church, 2197 Six Mile Lane, Moberly, MO 65270. Masks and social distancing are encouraged and appreciated.

Pathway Memorial has been entrusted with arrangements.