Ruth Samuel, 95, of Columbia, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Columbia.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ruth was born Sept. 14, 1924 in Woodlandville, the daughter of Orin and Wilmoth Ada (Wilhite) Kite. In 1965 she married Elro Samuel in Kansas City, and he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked at Nowell’s grocery in the kitchen until her retirement. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by three husbands: Dane Wyatt, James Henry Burks and Elro T. Samuel. She is also preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Ann Nickell; sisters: Ida Lee Pipes and Edythe Allene Pipes; brother, Kenneth Eugene Kite; and step-daughter, Beverly Bishop.

Ruth is survived by children: Betty Ruth (Heuer) Brenton and Orin Henry “Butch” Burks (Dorothy); grandchildren: Dortheda M. Heuer DE, Joseph L. Heuer (Sita), James A. Heuer (Tammy), Michael Nickell (Ramona), Shawn Burks (Angie), and Wendy Burks Malmburg (Jay); several great and great-great grandchildren; step-daughter, Sandra (Paul) Bundy; and a loving extended family.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

