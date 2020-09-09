Charles Kendall Davidson, 65, of Sturgeon, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

A private family burial is planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Charles was born on Nov. 27, 1954 in Moberly, the son of Charles Overton and Roxy Holmes Hathman Davidson. Charles married Cynthia Lewis on Nov. 17, 1973 at the Methodist Church in Centralia.

Along with his wife Cynthia, Charles is survived by his sons: Charles (Jami) Davidson of Hallsville and Christopher Davidson of Sturgeon; grandchildren: Matanna, Syler and Sawyer; siblings: Wendell W. (Betty) Davidson of Harrisburg, JoAnn (Jerry) Tiffany of Columbia; brother-in-law, Ernie Carlos of Columbia; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nelba Sue Carlos.

Charles was an outdoors man; he loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially taking his grandchildren to Silver Dollar City.

Memorial donations are suggested to American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier St. Centralia, MO 65240. Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com.