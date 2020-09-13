Jerry Edward Foote, M.D., was born on Jan. 29, 1939 in Kansas City to Herbert and Maxine Foote. He died Sept. 5, 2020 in Columbia.

Jerry attended Central High School in Kansas City. An avid athlete throughout life, he focused on baseball and football in his early years. He was the first visiting team batboy for the Kansas City Athletics at Municipal Stadium, which enabled him to interact with an array of baseball legends such as Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle and Stan Musial.

Attending Dartmouth College, sight unseen, at the suggestion of a high school counselor, he earned an academic scholarship, worked in the dining hall, and played varsity baseball throughout college under mentor and coach Tony Lupien. He was named team captain and also awarded the James Henry Cooke Trophy in his senior year, which recognized the senior who contributed the most to baseball during his collegiate career. He also played freshman football for the Dartmouth Indians.

Upon graduation, he went on to the University of Missouri School of Medicine for his medical training and residency in dermatology. After his time at the University, he took a rotating internship at Los Angeles Harbor General Hospital and then served two years in the United States Navy as a physician at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia. He started his dermatology practice in 1972 with Doctors Tom Darnell and Norm Asel as Mid-Missouri Dermatologists. Dr. Foote retired in March of 2014 after 42 years in private practice. He thoroughly enjoyed interacting with his patients.

Jerry married Heather Ellen Graham, wife of 56 years, in 1963 in Columbia. He enjoyed travel and frequent family vacations, highlights of which were Santa Fe, New Mexico, beaches in the Carolinas, and the annual pilgrimage to the Indy 500. He remained physically active throughout life, exercising daily. His sports activities over the years included racquetball, running (including the Heart of America Marathon), fun times with the Coors Light Decathlon in Columbia, and an honest try at golf. He also enjoyed planting trees and flowers.

Jerry and Heather had three sons: Kyle (Elizabeth) and children Bella and Piersen, Bryan (Jessica) and children Everly and Margot, and Greg (Macaela) and children Reagan and Owen. Surviving siblings are Mary Louise Moore, Carol Williams and Mike Foote. Preceding Jerry in death are father, Herbert; mother, Maxine; and brother, Daniel.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cancer Research Center, Central Missouri Humane Society, Ronald McDonald House Charities Mid-Missouri, or other charity of your choosing.

There will be an informal gathering in celebration of Jerry’s life from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 in Leech Shelter at Bethel Park. Local health department guidelines will be observed.