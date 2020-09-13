Richard David Underwood, 84, passed away on July 30, 2020.

Richard was born on July 13, 1936 to Grace and Clarence Underwood in St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sibling, Robert.

Richard married Sue Ann (Jennings) Underwood on Oct. 24, 1959. Surviving are their three children: Lynne (Ken) Booth, Steven (Thekla) Underwood and Jeffrey Underwood.

They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Richard could, and did, fix anything and he was known for his playfulness and tall tales. He enjoyed making others smile. He is dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.