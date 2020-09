Charles Arthur Edwards, of Columbia, passed Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Capital Region in Jefferson City.

He was born May 1, 1947 in Fulton, the son of Robert and Elizabeth Pearl (Harris) Edwards. On Nov. 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Betty Craig until her passing in 2016.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 at Parker-Millard Funeral. Service following visitation.

More details on website at www.parkermillard.com.