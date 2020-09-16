Ethelyn “Lynn” Louise Frerking, of Columbia, entered her eternal home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Her daughter, son-in-law, and pastor were at her side.

Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2201 W. Rollins Road in Columbia, Friday, Sept. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m.

Lynn was born on Nov. 23, 1931 to Donald and Ruth (Rathbun) Crawford in Rock Island, Illinois. She spent most of her childhood in New Windsor, Illinois, growing up on a farm. She attended Blackburn College in Carlinville, Illinois, receiving an Associate of Arts in 1951. She went on to Washington University in St. Louis to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and graduated in 1954. While in St. Louis, Lynn met Kenneth L. Frerking on a blind date while he was attending Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. They were married July 2, 1956 and were married 62 years before Ken’s death Jan. 12, 2019.

Lynn began her career as a nurse in St. Louis at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital. She worked briefly in Moline, Illinois at Moline Public Hospital. In Columbus, Ohio, while Ken served as campus pastor at the Ohio State University Lutheran Chapel, she worked at the Ohio State University in the outpatient clinics. In 1965, Ken accepted a call to Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia. Within a year after moving to Columbia, Lynn and Ken’s only child Joanna was born. At that point, Lynn became a contented stay-at-home mother for many years. She gradually resumed her nursing career, first working for a group of pediatricians and then for Dr. Horace Thomas and Columbia Surgical Associates. She retired from the Cosmopolitan Diabetes Center at the University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia on Dec. 1, 1997, the day after her first grandchild, Amanda, was born.

Amanda coined the name “Nanny” and Lynn has been called Nanny by the immediate family since. Nanny was a hands-on, involved grandmother who enjoyed playing hide-and-seek, making cookies, reading and just being present with her two grandchildren Amanda and Joshua, whom she adored. The Frerkings and McDowells were blessed to live next door to each other for 14 years until late 2018.

Lynn was a quiet, humble, caring, and compassionate person. She was also a supportive and dedicated pastor’s wife. Lynn volunteered at several organizations when first moving to Columbia including the Koinonia House, The Wardrobe, and the Mother-to-Mother program. In more recent years, she volunteered at the Daniel Boone Regional Library, Missouri River Hospice, and Hospice Compassus, and fulfilled many roles between Campus Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church. Lynn’s faith and belief in Christ’s sacrificial death for all people, His bodily resurrection, and the assurance of eternal life through Him, led her to live her life in thankfulness by serving others and sharing that Good News.

Lynn loved to read and travel and enjoyed over 25 Road Scholar (Elderhostel) adventures with Ken, and sometimes siblings and friends also. Lynn, Ken, and Joanna enjoyed years of traveling together in the USA as well as Europe and the Holy Lands. After Joanna’s marriage, the Frerkings and McDowells took many family trips together, the most memorable being an Alaskan Cruise and annual Mother’s Day trips to the YMCA of the Ozarks. Lynn loved spending time with family and friends. In her retirement, she maintained an active lifestyle that included regular walks at the mall with Ken, or with Joanna and kids in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed line-dancing at the Senior Center.

Preceding Lynn in death were her husband, Rev. Dr. Kenneth L. Frerking; parents: Donald and Ruth Crawford; and her sister, Lois Hunley. Lynn is survived by her sister, Norma Brown of Viola, Illinois; her daughter, Joanna (Doug) McDowell; granddaughter, Amanda (Daniel) Hakes; and grandson, Joshua McDowell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Columbia; Campus Lutheran Church, Columbia; Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, or Hospice Compassus, Columbia.

Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.