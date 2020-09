William “Fuzzy” Earl Zumwalt, 78, of Moberly, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Fuzzy was born Jan. 2, 1942 in Moberly to James Leon Zumwalt and Zula Belle (Howard) Zumwalt.

A memorial service celebrating William “Fuzzy” Earl Zumwalt’s life will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home in Moberly. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday.