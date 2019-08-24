Missourians deserve a full and independent accounting of just what’s going on with the state’s Medicaid program. This affects the health of tens of thousands of Missouri children, and the program accounts for a significant portion of the taxpayer’s dollar.

About one Missourian out of 10 is on Medicaid health insurance despite the state having far tighter eligibility rules than most states. Mostly it covers pregnant women and kids.

The number of people on Medicaid in Missouri has fallen by 120,000 in the last 18 months – and 95,000 of those are children.

Why? Some elected leaders have said more people have jobs and private insurance. That could be part of it, but other welfare programs have not seen similar declines that would back up that assertion. The state has a new computer system that, officials claim, does a better job of identifying people who are ineligible. That’s a good thing, but critics of that new system say it doesn’t account for some data that federal law says it should, and they say some people who are in fact eligible for Medicaid are being kicked off. Also, officials concede, customer service has been plagued with long phone call wait times – a possible deterrent to accessing the system – and that needs to get fixed.

This just doesn’t add up. This issue has been brewing for some time, and the General Assembly has shown an unsettling lack of curiosity about this.

Missourians need to know how we got from A to B, and if B is in fact the right place to be. The General Assembly needs to make this a priority.