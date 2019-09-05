When it first became, near three years ago, crystal clear that Trump and his equally dubious rich lackeys in my native UK, Hungary, Poland and Brazil were all on the determined-to-do governmental damage rise through electoral, social and TV media manipulation, with just enough support of we, the poorer and relatively under-educated masses, I foreseeingly warned. I said to local Ph.D professors back then, who unduly diminished this lot, that you’d have to hope for a resistance based on concerted “international” activism, not individual supposed goodness, because fascist damage would spread, on an extent covering oceans apart down to our homes hereabout in Kirksville.

With Midwestern soybeans, hog farmers all crashing now in their once superb assured investment plans because of Trump’s Chinese trade wars, Midwestern metals declining in value due to the after-effects of Trump’s too-late abandoned steel tariffs on Canadian suppliers, and now everyone of us who has the famous “K104” savings account in America plunging downwards as Trump’s buddy UK Prime Minister Johnson crashes the UK out of Europe’s massive economy, I regret how correct even more my prescience was and is in disastrous outcomes upon us all. We are all being made figuratively as miserable as Trump and Johnson habitually white male look in alike unappealing shambles of appearance and incompetence.

Therefore, in what all civilized Kirksvillians must surely hope will be the coming terminal final years of the likes of Trump and Johnson, let’s not, folks, get the final resistance and democratic ejection strategy of these two deplorables, dangerously wrong. A number of fine people, mainly splendid east coast professor female dissident members of the American Psychiatric Association are, alas impatiently, counseling their own form of isolationist ejection perfection strategy against Trump and his global twitter admired fascist allies. Not wholly untruthfully, they thus denounce Trump as mad because of his rages against defenseless Hispanic immigrants as all “drug caravaners,” Congresswomen as “aliens,” and for his extraordinary claims to be the embodiment of a “Second Jesus Coming” in kingship for, in fact, a non-Christian Israel parliamentary republic, many of whose Knesset members I have personally met. Yes, who is denying this all too visible semi-madness, perhaps due to an unduly rich man’s advancing twitter dementia?

However, in conclusion, this strategy of individual madness diagnosis and ejection will not in the slightest work, in missed strategy, will it? As it is politically inconceivable that Trump’s handpicked craven cabinet led by Vice President Pence would ever dare to trigger the Twenty-fifth Amendment, Clause Three, identifying his madness and thus his deposition by themselves. Simply put, Trump’s largely rich men, including Moscow Mitch’s cabinet wife, are not the stuff of heroic legendary William Tell against that Austrian tyrant of embryonic Switzerland. To believe otherwise is mere delusion.

Sorry, my US American Ph.D Liberal counterparts. The only accountable removal method against Trump and his enabler Senator McConnell is not only to vote in literally every election against the GOP between now and the next presidential election in November 2020. But also to begin right now impeachment proceedings, as now one hundred and thirty-five Democrats and one ex-Republican Independent in the US House of Representatives, decisively and educationally, want, regardless of whether or not it ultimately succeeds in actual removal before the fall of 2020. It is the madness or pathology of near Fascism that lyingly gulls the poor to keep billionnaire Trump and the half millionaire Johnsons of this world that must be, thereby, this impeachment method collectively used to throw the scoundrels and crooks out of office by the end of next year. After all, when we all collectively acted in such unison in World War II and before during the four terms of the re-elected FDR presidency, we got the relief and survival, both in economics and politics, which we all needed. Collective effort will succeed against collective madness any time.

- Lawrence Irvine Iles, Kirksville



