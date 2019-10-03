As a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, it is clear to me that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is a win for all Americans and delays in moving this agreement forward denies important sectors of our economy the tools needed for continued economic growth. Congress’ inability to pass the agreement is a symptom of a much deeper illness within our institution.

As members of this institution embroil themselves in seeking political leverage on a bill or stifling certain legislative maneuvers in a committee markup, too often we lose sight of why we leave our homes and come to serve in Washington. It is our job to coalesce around initiatives that put more Americans to work, lift the lives of often-forgotten men and women, and enjoy broad, bipartisan support. The USMCA does invariably that.

Decision-makers on both sides have bemoaned aspects of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), yet little has been done to remedy those concerns over the decades. But after the renegotiation of this continental alliance, the U.S. Trade Representative has been able to secure a deal that makes great gains for many American industries.

The USMCA grants Americans more access to Canada’s heavily protected dairy industry. It modernizes NAFTA’s outdated language governing e-commerce and digital trade, achieving a win for small- and medium-sized American enterprises that rely on cross-border trade.

The agreement also requires that up to 45 percent of automobile components be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour, putting states like my home state of Missouri in a great position to continue revitalizing an industry iconic to American ingenuity.

The collateral benefit of this agreement will be felt across various industries. New investments into the American auto industry will also result in nearly $23 million worth of purchases of American-made auto parts, as well as incentivizing firms to invest in research and development.

The USMCA is the right deal for America. Strengthening this agreement with our most important trading partners improves safeguards against undercutting American wages, encourages investment in research and development right here in America, strengthens environmental and labor standards, and puts thousands of more Americans back to work.

In that way, America fosters growth, diversifies its economy, and promotes more choice for consumers, all while maintaining our commitment to a conservative, free-market system that works for everyone.

As Members of Congress, we have the responsibility to pass meaningful legislation that will directly improve the lives of the American people. Our institution is tasked with conducting the work of democracy in an open and transparent way, operating through channels of public hearings and testimonies, holding unelected government officials, and ourselves, accountable through our oversight powers, and serve as the open and public platform of debate and political controversy.

The duty becomes more evident and more urgent when the legislation has overwhelming support from members on both sides of the aisle. There are times when we have to put political grandstanding aside, unite around common ground, and do the work of American democracy.

It is my hope that Speaker Pelosi and my friends on the other side of the aisle can come together with my House Republican colleagues to rally behind this win for America. Let’s agree to the USMCA and show that our institution is not as broken as our politics suggest and that we can still deliver results to the people we work for – the American people.