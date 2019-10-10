Editor, The Tribune: Recently, Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas was charged with a misdemeanor for his role in a scuttled development arrangement at Oakland Crossings. When I found out that a prosecutor was filing charges, I was shocked.

Trying Councilman Thomas does nothing to serve the public good. The details of the Oakland Crossings situation are simple. Thomas tried, as he always does, to create a benefit for the less fortunate in our community by attempting to negotiate low-income housing. As soon as he found out the terms of the deal could be construed as a tit-for-tat unethical arrangement, he immediately canceled the deal, recused himself from further proceedings around it, alerted his fellow council members, and self-reported to the Missouri Ethics Commission. This is exactly what we would expect of an ethical public servant!

Rather than treating him as a criminal, Thomas should be commended for his behavior. If only our state and federal elected officials had the ethical backbone that Councilman Thomas displayed, we would have a much stronger trust in our government.

I have known Ian Thomas for many years, and he is the most upstanding and morally driven individual I know. He does not operate in the shadows, as many in city hall have done. I support him fully in his unjust fight on this matter. We are better off as a city, to have Ian Thomas serve on our council.

Sincerely,

Brendon Steenbergen

Columbia