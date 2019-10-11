There was a recent editorial in the Oct. 2 Kirksville Daily Express that severely ridiculed the president in a totally unfair way. Although the name of the person writing the article was not listed, it merely said it appeared in the Bloomberg News (TNS). Anyone know who Bloomberg might politically prefer? At the same time I was aware I have to reveal my name on any opinion editorial to be published in the paper. Doesn’t sound fair to me, but I’m proud to give my name. It’s at the bottom.

First, a little info about myself. I’m a former Democrat, but now view myself as an independent. Born and raised in Kirksville. Graduated high school here, volunteered and served four years in the Navy during the Vietnam War, have a B.S. degree, and worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation for many years in law enforcement.

About the specified editorial, I want to point out several discrepancies and misleading comments regarding the facts. The article says “Donald Trump’s administration tried it’s best to prevent the complaint from being shared with Congress.” That’s not accurate. The president took the unprecedented step of releasing a transcript of the conversation. Then whoever this writer is said,”They show a flagrant abuse of power.” If that were true why are the Democrats dragging their feet about impeachment? What more is there to investigate? That person said “Trump attempted to cajole his counterpart into digging up dirt on VP Joe Biden.” In my view, Biden’s son receiving $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian oligarch for doing nothing is dirt enough. Further, they said, “A summary of the call released by the White House reads for all the world like an implicit quid pro quo is being discussed.” I’ve read the release several times and nowhere in it does it imply or request a quid pro quo.

There are just a few observations of the article I found profoundly partisan coming from the media that has gone totally rogue. I’ve personally been concerned with how the mainstream has evolved into a lap dog for the Democratic party. They have served their master well for many years. I recently heard a Democratic congressman say “words matter.” That’s so true, if only their words were accurate. By the way, Congressman Schiff should be expelled from the Congress for his egregious constant lying about the president.

I’ve read the transcript and am appalled that a secret person can pass on hearsay evidence and for some bureaucrat to verify that as credible evidence. He would be laughed out of every court in the country. The law provides an accused person has the right to face their accuser. Should a whistleblower be protected if they are found to be lying or deceitful?

In my opinion, this article and others have been written by the “deep state” for the sole purpose of cloaking their real objective, which is to perpetrate a coup to remove a duly elected president. They hate President Trump more than they love this country. They care only about negating the 2016 election and regaining power. They believe the end justifies the means no matter how many lies and mistruths they feel they have to tell.

Written by a proud American.

– Larry E. Yowell

[Editor’s note: The published item to which Mr. Yowell is referring was an editorial from Bloomberg News. Editorials such as these represent the position of an entire news organization, not only the view of one author. The Kirksville Daily Express “Our View” editorial is one local example of this. Those editorials represent the views of the entire Kirksville Daily Express organization, vs. those views presented by Jason Hunsicker in his “My Take” column, which are his opinions alone.]