Most of us will cheer the assassination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last weekend in Syria, but what difference does it really make in the seemingly endless struggle against the forces of evil?

Like with a similar victory over al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden, initial euphoria will subside soon enough, obscured in news of each day’s gains and losses of the two sides, but for the moment it’s better to be on our side, and details of the daring raid that ended in al-Baghdadi’s dramatic suicide were a tribute to our military prowess.

The event certainly gave President Donald Trump what he likes best, a chance to proclaim the superiority of the United States and, barely differentiated, his own. And let’s face it, we all share at least the national sentiment and should not begrudge the president his moment as well.

He is getting flack for not sharing the coming event in advance with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders, but his excuse makes sense that too much sharing would jeopardize the secrecy of the mission, and I think I heard some reactions proclaiming Democratic White House leaders had in the past done the same in dealing with congressional Republican leaders.

The point right now is to scrub partisan reaction and declare a victory for the West to be followed by more of the same, if possible. And with the help of an odd coalition of sometime enemies, like Russia and lately, Turkey, ISIS has been on the run in the neighborhood. Trump will hurry to take credit and tout the wisdom of taking U.S. troops out of Syria, amid contentions to the contrary. The debate will continue about which side is winning. Our goal must be to regularly have an edge in victory with less than our share of cost. So far at least, today’s war is less definitive than yesterday’s. No hydrogen bombs will be dispatched.

Which means we and our allies will have a hard time shedding our role as the world’s police against the shadowy forces of terrorism. Wanting out is sort of popular here at home but will remain muted so long as the effort to keep evil at bay is only modestly costly, meaning the number of our body bags remains modest compared with theirs and an occasional celebration can be had, like the al-Baghdadi squash.

One other thing: The eternal pursuit of terrorists keeps us good guys militarily sharper than we otherwise would be. Not just us Americans, but our Western pals wherever they may be. In this fractious world if somebody is bound to keep the peace, better for it to be us than them.

Meanwhile, R.I.P al-Baghdadi, wherever your bits and pieces may be.

