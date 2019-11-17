Recently, the Daily Express printed an article that invited local citizens to share their visions for Kirksville 20 years from now.

Thinking ahead to 2040, I would like to see this town bathed in a haze of redbud blossoms every spring. We could call ours the “Redbud City of Missouri” as we plant this colorful native tree in our parks, in our yards, and on our school grounds.

Redbuds thrive here. They grow quickly, occupy relatively little space, and when they bloom they dazzle the eye with their magical shade of pink.

And just think of the festival possibilities! Two decades from now Kirksville could be attracting visitors to celebrate the Redbud every spring, and the Red Barn every fall.

In the interest of a colorful future, I am,

– Mark Laughlin,

Kirksville



