If you’re a student at MU receiving athletic scholarship benefits, “Spotter” might be on your trail.

Spotter is a program using cell phone technology to check whether individuals are dutifully attending class as required by their scholarship rules, but other students are afraid the monitoring might lead to a more general invasion of privacy if tracking of whereabouts is applied more broadly. University officials assure no such use is contemplated, that Spotter will only be used to determine whether a scholarship recipient is attending class as required, not where a student goes at other times.

At this moment in this saga, please indulge my reference to the classroom attendance culture of several generations ago when I was a student at our beloved university.

To start with, many of you will not be surprised to learn I was receiving no athletic scholarship benefits that would legitimately require showing up for practice, let alone classes. Even more to the point, we students back then — most of us anyway — did not consider skipping class. We took it as part of our daily schedule to go to class faithfully. Without claiming any sort of higher morality, it simply never occurred to me to not show up. I’m sure this was not universally true, but my recollection is that we were not offended at the thought professors might have ways of checking attendance.

Of course, we were plagued by nothing resembling today’s technology that can monitor everything we do and everywhere we do it. I can’t remember when it became acceptable for class attendance to be optional, but that certainly was not the norm when I was one of the butts-in-classroom seats minions showing up without fail during the 1940s.

Having documented the dull regimentation of my college days, I daresay most taxpaying citizens of today will be in favor of Spotter’s activities. They will want universities to monitor whether athletes are “earning” their scholarship goodies fulfilling the “student athlete” myth by at least attending class.

They will be quick to accept the explanation of Spotter mentors who say their program only uses Bluetooth technology in proximate classrooms, not GPS intrusion anywhere and everywhere a dogged student might travel.

However, officials hint ominously they may consider applying Spotter more broadly throughout the general student body. Some students respond “So what?” — but others will object more strenuously, evoking mixed reactions among those of us who developed our college attendance culture during World War II. We would not have staged protests if college profs had taken attendance and reported to our parents. We were used to the kind of parental reaction likely to follow when we failed to follow ordinary rules of behavior like going to classes as expected.

So, it’s a new era, folks, but can we say unequivocally for the better? It’s tempting to say today’s fledgling citizens would benefit if held accountable to more generally accepted rules of behavior, but we must admit we have surreptitiously in mind rules we would personally favor. Some of the freedoms asserted by today’s younger generations, like skipping class, were never on our horizons back then.

Living in a more permissive society is more challenging but potentially more rewarding. We just have to keep learning.

