I travel a lot to teach continuing education and practice management courses for doctors. This endeavor has taken me around the country several times and to other parts of the world.

I love teaching, but travel can be stressful. Flight delays, lost baggage, finding a cab, waiting on shuttle buses, finding my way around in rental cars, and other challenges are commonplace. On some days, more than one of these challenges can occur, and there is always a new challenge you have never encountered.

A new challenge of late has been using personal car services like Uber or Lyft. Luckily for me, I was with my daughters when I first encountered the need for a car service. They knew how everything worked. I liked the car services, but I still prefer good old-fashioned taxicabs.

Some people don’t like taking a cab. They complain that cabs are dirty or that cabbies always take the longest route to the destination.

I have rarely encountered a dirty cab. I have come upon a few that had an untidy front seat. But, in all fairness, there is a person practically living in the front seat. Cabbies work long hours.

Occasionally a cabbie will take the long route. In Vegas, for example, always tell the driver to take the surface streets from the airport to the hotel. Tell him to avoid the major highway that wraps around town. It is much longer. If you forget this, you will get to see some of the more delightful attractions in Utah.

The meter is another concern for some people. The meter starts with a few dollars showing before the wheels make their first rotation. The amount showing is there because taxi fares are calculated based on time and distance. It takes time to pick up passengers, load bags, etc. Time in traffic also increases the amount of the fare. Sensors record if the car is moving or stationary. Sensors also track distance.

So … yes, there are a few glitches. But for the most part, the experience of a cab ride can be fun. The cabbies in many cities are from diverse backgrounds. I have met cabbies from all over the U.S. and across the globe.

I love to ask every cabbie where they are from and how long they have been driving. I also ask cabbies if they have ever transported anyone famous and what was the most unusual thing that ever happened in their cab.

Cabbies know local sports, where to eat, what areas of town to avoid, where to shop, nightlife, and local attractions. They are a wealth of information.

Taxi rides also provide the opportunity to experience the unusual happenings yourself — two cases in point.

I flew to New York City to speak at a conference in the mid-90s. I was on the program with a friend, Dave. Just after I got to the hotel, I called Dave to see if he had landed. When he answered, he told me he was in a cab a couple of miles from the hotel. Since he was close, I decided to wait for him in the lobby.

I took a seat where I could see the taxi stand. A few minutes later, a cab pulled up, and Dave got out of the driver’s seat. I was surprised. After I greeted him, I had to ask, “What were you doing driving the cab?”

Dave told me, “The cabbie just moved here and has no idea where anything is located. After we passed the same building for the third time, I spoke up. He told me he did not know where he was. I told him I knew the way and could help but, instead of just following my directions, he asked me to drive.”

In 2014 I flew to New York City and took a cab to Whippany, New Jersey. Strangely when I hopped into the cab, all the windows were down. It was November. I assumed the cabbie would put the windows up when we took off. We departed, and in a couple of minutes, we hit the interstate at 80 mph. Then we began to weave in and out of traffic. The windows were still down.

After a minute or so, I said, “Hey, buddy! Can you put the windows up? I am freezing!” He said, “Sorry,” then did what I asked. A moment of awkward silence followed. Then he said, “It’s just that I work 24-hour shifts, and this is hour 23. I was using cold air to stay awake.”

There was another moment of silence before I said, “I’m burning up back here. Let’s get these windows down!” I was blue when I got to Whippany, but I got there.

Dr. K. Jeffrey Miller is a chiropractor at Missouri Orthopedic Institute.

