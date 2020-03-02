Recently I took a virtual journey using NASA images recorded at night of Earth seen from space. I’m knocked breathless by their beauty and message.

Scrolling eastward from high above North America, I’m transported on cyber winds over the Atlantic, across Europe, across the entire Northern Hemisphere until I’m back over North America where I started. With a downward command on my computer keyboard, I then turn westward, circumnavigating the skies above the Southern Hemisphere. I’m both awed and amazed by what the imagery’s light and dark spaces tell me about our world.

I see sprawling conurbations that never sleep. Deserts and forests as dark as the oceans. In the central region of North America between the lights of Kansas City and St. Louis, I try to isolate the halogen barn light across the meadow from Boomerang Creek. In the realm of oceans, tiny island worlds appear to form constellations as though they were part of heaven’s own reflection. Each cluster of lights is a window on people and places separated spatially but connected by the rhythms of the seasons and the power of time that touches all.

Something happens when I stand under a star-filled sky on clear winter nights. I shrink and am but a miniscule dot in the view of Earth from space. Such moments lead to thoughts on the meaning of life and to speculation about death and the hereafter. For as long as humans have walked the earth, people the world over have looked to the heavens for answers to where we as individuals fit into the cosmic scheme of things. If nothing else, that question alone connects us.

Last night, Kit and I walked outside to look at the night sky. Still warmed by food, wine and a square of dark chocolate, we were instantly invigorated by the cold night air. Tipping our heads back, bright planets and constellations of twinkling stars met our gaze. At that moment, we were connected to stars that informed the ancient mariners and guided my father, a B-29 pilot, on dangerous night bombing missions over Japan 75 years ago. Overhead, I detected a wink from the same moon studied by Sosigines of Alexandria — a Greek astronomer and mathematician who advised Julius Caesar regarding the Julian calendar. It divided the year into 12 months and determined that the number of days each month should be based on a calendar of 365 1/2 days.

The following morning, we set off on our dawn walk just as stars began to wane in morning’s pink light. I’d just learned that Katherine Johnson (1918-2020) — the brilliant African American NASA mathematician who calculated the trajectory of the Apollo 11 space mission — had died at the age of 101. She was one of the “hidden figures” of color who worked as human computers in America’s space program at NASA’s Langley Research Center in the 1960s. Henceforth when I look up at the night sky, I’ll search for a brilliant star and imagine Mrs. Johnson shining down on the world she made brighter for so many unsung years.

I will also think about Maria Mitchell (1818-1889) who was the first person in the world to discover a comet by telescope — Comet 1847-VI, also known as Miss Mitchell’s Comet — for which she was awarded a gold medal by King Frederick VI of Denmark. In a snapshot of her life in the March issue of National Geographic, I learned that Mitchell was the first woman to work as a professional astronomer in the U.S. and the first elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She taught astronomy at Vassar College and fought to be paid the same as her male colleagues. She was an outspoken advocate for women in science, an abolitionist and a suffragist.

By the end of our walk, morning light had engulfed us. Touched by the stars and hugged by the sun, I felt connected to the history and accomplishments of women over the past centuries and an urgency to play a role in keeping their struggles and stories alive. Tonight, take time to look up into the night sky and give thanks for the women who have and continue to make a difference in our world.

