Now a “Heroes Fund?” Just the latest idea being put forth from Congress Democrats (along with some timid Republican accomplices), to pander their way through this pandemic! How many billions of pandemic play money dollars will this cost?

I don’t want to be mistaken! I do believe there are daily actions taken by those among our “essential workers” that should be highlighted as heroic. However, the underlying principle of heroism is altruism – putting the welfare of another before the welfare of yourself. But for the federal government to now decide a market value of altruism will only serve to distort and discount this important societal value, resulting in unintended consequences as there always are when the government thinks it belongs in the social engineering lane.

So now, because some people were fortunate enough to have "essential" jobs, and unlike many, able to stay on the job and have the paychecks keep coming in, they're entitled to have the government crank up the printing presses to send them tens of thousands of dollars without any notion given to how and when that money will ever be paid back to the treasury? But Congress sees this as just another opportunity to win some pandering points.

Sure, we appreciate those who have had to keep the country running by doing what has, up to now, been some thankless jobs.

The people of this country used to be, and among many individual Americans still are, motivated by a sense of duty, honor and country that would see (the work) as its own reward, and sufficient in itself to keep them showing up while a less fortunate portion of us are forced to stay home.

It saddens me that our government leaders play these games where every time our country is faced by some kind of adversity, they see it as an opportunity to gain political power by outdoing their political rivals. I'm afraid this is breeding a sense of entitlement and expectation that every time “the bug bites, bee stings, that you're feeling sad,” rather than seeing it as some of the harsh realities of life that require us to find our best moment of strength to overcome, we just see ourselves as victims in an America where we deserve a government that's obligated to ensure that we have an acceptable outcome.

I heard a small business owner just this morning worried that he will not be able to get enough of his workers to come back onto his payroll in order to meet the level required for his SBA assistance to be considered for a grant, meaning instead it will become a loan that he will have to pay back. The reason stated that his workers won't come back: the unemployment benefits that have now been sweetened in the coronavirus relief legislation make it a better deal for them to not return to their jobs!

My wife and I just discussed last night, "Why are we going to have a $2,400 check dropped in our bank account?" We're fortunate and don't need it. We'll be looking for the best way to contribute that money to those who actually need help through their difficult time.

That used to be the dominant spirit of charity in this country. The reality of life is that we all face times of adversity, and when those times come, those who are more fortunate help those who are less fortunate. And as the saying goes, "what goes around comes around.”

I'm not saying there aren't still many examples of that today — there are. But what we have now is a federal government that is intoxicated by a totally irresponsible sense that they can create trillions of dollars out of thin air, winning them favor with their political constituents, without any hint of a conscience that there will need to be a way to pay for it!

You can't believe there won't be some sort of severe consequences to this insane fiscal policy! Whatever form these consequences take, the harsh injustice of it all is that this generation of Washington D.C. “poligarchs” who have used this system to enrich themselves, will be long gone, and these consequences will fall upon following generations who will be robbed of what their historians will refer to as the days of the "American Dream.”

Sincerely,

Paul Brugmann,

Columbia