Once again, the University of Missouri is considering adopting a management structure used by a number of other large universities in which the jobs of system president and main campus chancellor are merged. The system-wide UM Board of Curators will start discussions soon with a decision set for sometime in the next few months.

The topic has arisen several times in the past few years without much movement toward making the change because of inertia favoring the status quo. However, this year, with the budget pressure of the coronavirus, saving the money currently spent on the chancellor’s salary has appeal, and current President Mun Choi would be a popular choice to hold the joint position.

The curators will mull it over for several months before making a decision.

Faculties on outlying campuses tend to be leery because they think locating the system president centrally may give preference to the flagship campus. I can’t see any president worth his sheepskin slighting other campuses in any way. If finding a vaccine for COVID-19 is found on the Kansas City campus you can bet the UM System president will be touting his system’s accomplishment. Moreover, any politician will want to remain a hero with all his constituents.

Curators should concentrate on hiring the right president/chancellor for the job at hand, not wondering which burg will get the best shake.

Besides, remote campuses already harbor resentment against the largest flagship campus just because it is the largest, oldest place with the football team, the marching band and the original logo. Having a system president living in Feedeldunken is not a correction.

Not just because Mun Choi is the potential designee of the moment, I think it does make sense to give him the joint title. It’s more efficient and provides an opportunity for the university to consolidate resources into one larger job. To be sure, this is no sure road to improvement, but experience elsewhere shows it can work effectively.

And there is the efficiency issue. Duplicating certain functions of the president and chancellor is bound to be at least somewhat less wasteful, if not of money at least of the time and attention of the CEO.

Of course there is always an "other hand." In this case we know the status quo can work and we’ve had plenty of good experiences under separate bosses.

If I were a curator I’d put Choi in both jobs, but I’m not in charge at University Hall. First priority is for Choi to get university affairs back on a good track for success.

HJW III

hjwiii@gmail.com

Writers and politicians are natural rivals. Both groups try to make the world in their own images.

Salman Rushdie