*****



I knew we were officially “old” when the young and voluptuous waitress swayed by and neither of us lifted our heads from breakfast.



“Y’all didn’t see that girl?” asked the only young man at the table. “She practically had her butt in your plates!”



“What girl?” I, the 48-year-old newspaper editor with high blood pressure and arthritis, said.



“I’d rather have a fried pork chop,” Cousin Perry, the 58-year-old police chief who has survived seven heart procedures, said. “But the doctor said it would probably kill me.”



I finally saw the girl across the room, after squinting and turning my glasses at just the right angle. Instantly, wild and crazy thoughts went rampant through my mind: didn’t I go to school with her mother? Or was that her grandmother? And what was her name? Vicky? Camille? Did I take my blood pressure medicine this morning? If I take it now and I’ve taken it twice by mistake, will it kill me? What was I thinking about again? Why didn’t I order the fried pork chop instead?



Bottom line, you can consider yourself officially over the hill when you would rather have a serving of fried pork products that pursue sexual relations. That is a sure-fire indicator. Doctors should put that in the form of a question on their medical forms.



I knew it was bound to happen sooner or later. Sitcom television has prepared us for this moment, from Mr. Roper fighting off the sexual advances of his wife in the 70s comedy, “Three’s Company,” to Al Bundy hiding from his oversexed wife on their anniversary in “Married With Children.” I have even seen it happen to my own parents: Pop has “played possum” in the recliner more than once when the Old Gal gets to reading those Harlequin Romance novels or watching too many Lifetime Channel movies.



But I never thought getting old could happen to me. And if it can happen to a young stud like me, it can happen to anyone. So as a public service I have compiled a list of several sure-fire criteria to successfully determine if you or a loved one have gotten old. I also reached out to some of my Facebook friends for input because, well, you know, I had a lot of great ideas of my own but I forgot to write them down and I forgot them. And I think I forgot to take my BP medicine again this morning. But without further ado.



You are officially old when:



- When you go to the restroom at work and you forget to close the door. (Rebecca Hair)

- When you start wearing socks with your flip flops. (Sam Tyson)

- When all of your doctors are younger than you are. (Wayne Knuckles)

- When you are talking about Woodstock, and your baseball team thinks you are referring to a baseball bat. (Greg Jones)

- When your back “goes out” more than you do. (DiAnne Cook)

- Getting out of a chair takes two hands, and sometimes two tries. (David Lucas)

- When you hear “snap, crackle and pop” before breakfast - just trying to get out of bed. (Michael Brown)

- When those vitamins for men over 50 seemed so far away, but here I am … (Scott Mayer)

- When you share an ice pack with your spouse instead of a six pack. (Monikue Cooper)

- When everything hurts, and what doesn’t hurt doesn’t work. (Michael Brown)

- When you seek out female doctors, not because of their looks but because they have smaller hands for that unfortunate exam that men need to take. (Sam Tyson)

- When you’d rather settle for “granny panties” than wear a thong. (Chrissy Cook)

- When you can’t find your glasses without your glasses. (Connie Nettles)

- When your Social Security number is just three digits long. (Michael Brown)

- When you have to use a weekly pill sorter to keep up with your meds, and even older when you need a separate one for AM and PM. (April Schaffer)

- When your knees buckle but your belt won’t. (Michael Brown)

- When your neighbors hear emergency sirens and automatically call and check on you. (Gail Lyles)

- And from yours truly: When your wife sends you a sexy text from the kitchen wearing little but an apron, and all you can stare at is the frying pan to get a glimpse of what’s for supper.



Somehow, I think Cousin Perry could relate to that one. Pop, too, if his eyes were open.

Michael M. DeWitt Jr. is the managing editor of The Hampton County Guardian newspaper in South Carolina. He is an award-winning humorist, journalist and outdoor writer and the author of two books.