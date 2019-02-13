After dropping a 52-51 heartbreaker to Liberty earlier in the year, the Truman boys basketball team got its revenge.

Kaimen Lennox had a game-high 23 points and led the Patriots to a 65-44 win Tuesday in Suburban Large Seven Conference action.

Sam Billimon added 13 points and Jeilel Phillips had 12 for Truman (11-11, 3-6).

The Patriots led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to 33-21 at halftime. Truman then blew it open, taking a 54-36 lead into the fourth.

“We arguably played our best game of the year,” Truman coach rod Briggs said. “Winning on the road in the conference is always tough and to win by 21 over anyone is a feather in out cap.”

FORT OSAGE 73, RAYTOWN 60: The Indians steadily pulled away from the Blue Jays after the first quarter, led by 18 points apiece from Jared Larson and Ty Baker, for a Suburban Middle Seven Conference win Tuesday.

Fort Osage (17-4, 6-3) forged a 15-all tie at the first stop when Cahleel Smith stumbled and ended up on his back but was able to pass the ball out to Larson for a 3-pointer.

“That was a big momentum thing,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said of that play, “and then we started attacking and making them shoot jumpers and were getting rebounds.

“We defended well, rebounded and were efficient on offense.”

Fort Osage led 31-23 at halftime, surged ahead 53-32 in the third quarter as Larson hit three treys and raised the lead near 30 in the fourth.

All of Larson's points came on 3-pointers. Darren Horning added 14 points and Smith 11 for the Indians.

C.J. Johnson's 14 points led Raytown (17-6, 8-2).

OAK GROVE 68, ODESSA 59: The Panthers were a little sluggish after not having played in 12 days, but were still able to come away with a win against Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Odessa Tuesday.

Oak Grove led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime up 38-24. The Panthers took a 51-41 into the fourth and held on to the win.

“We played pretty sloppy, but that’s to be expected when you haven’t played in 12 days,” Panthers coach Ty Hames said. “I really liked the way we played in the first half. We threw the ball inside, had good shot selection and used our defensive pressure well.”

Trey Bryant led the Panthers (15-4, 4-1) with 28 points, followed by Tully Thompson with 14, Gavin Richardson 11 and Wli Wycoff with nine.

Girls

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 44, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 26: The Jaguars couldn’t get much going offensively as they fell in a Suburban Big Six Conference game to the Titans.

West led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 19-14 at halftime. The Titans then pushed the lead to 38-20 going into the fourth and never looked back.

“We were down by five at halftime, then they opened it up and we couldn’t bounce back,” South coach Kory Lower said.

Logan Abernathy led the Jaguars with nine points.