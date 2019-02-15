Moberly High School's 'Spartans Seven' all remain in the hunt for a Class 2 state medal following Thursday's action at the 2019 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships taking place at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

With Friday morning's wake up call, seniors Chance Richards and Luke Slater, junior Tristan Morris, sophomore Jarrett Kinder and freshman Zach Lewis, the path to reach the podium Saturday evening is a little bit less stressful as this five-some all won their opening round matches to advance to the quarterfinals.

Should any of these seven Moberly state wrestling qualifiers win their quarterfinal match, they will advance to compete later that night in the semifinals are are guaranteed a state medal, while a loss sends them into the consolation bracket where they will need to win at least their next two matches for the opportunity of competing for a state medal.

Meanwhile, for seniors Tyler Nickerson and Deshaun Smith, the journey to having hardware draped around their neck at the end of this double elimination event is more challenging as the duo lost their Thursday morning bouts but kept their hopes alive by winning their consolation wrestleback matches later in the day.

As a team, Moberly has 19 points and is tied for seventh place with Sullivan in the Class 2 standings after the first day of wrestling. Monett High School sits in first place with 34 points and Bolivar has 32. Excelsior Springs has 25 points for third. Kirksville, Odessa and Ste. Genevieve are all tied for fourth with 24 points.

Here is a look at what each of the Moberly state qualifiers accomplished Thursday.

Richards is a three time state medalist that was runner-up state champ at year ago at the same 195 pound weight class he is competing in again this season.

Chance (40-1) pinned Eli Cotton of Affton at 1:29 in the first round. His quarterfinal opponent Friday morning is Kaden Dillon of Eldon (37-4).

Richards' only loss was an unfortunate mishap in his semifinal match at district.. The Moberly senior garnered a 7-2 score against Anthony Heard of Lutheran St. Charles and was called for an illegal slam that injured Heard and awarded him the win. Heard would forfeit the first place match at districts due to injury, and Richards ended up winning the third place district match. Heard did wrestle at state Thursday and won his first round match as well.

At 170 pounds, Slater advanced to Friday's quarterfinal round when he received a medical forfeit win from Notre Dame Cape Girardeau junior Daniel Schmidt. Slater (42-5) is set to wrestle Reed Spring senior Clayton Johnson (45-4) in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.

Luke is a returning state medalist in which he finished fourth at 160 a year ago, and he won a district title at 170 to qualify for state.

Morris improved his season record to 38-10 as he pinned Chillicothe junior Dawson Wheeler at 3:40 in his 152 pound opening round match Thursday. Bolivar senior Logan Hawk is Morris' opponent in Friday's quarterfinal.

At 220, Spartans sophomore Kinder advanced to the quarterfinals when Jarrett (41-6) achieved a 5-1 decision victory over Chillcothe senior Matthew Callen in the opener and took on Barrett Beard, a senior from Logan Rogersville (45-6).

Lewis has had a solid freshman season wrestling for Moberly. In addition to winning a district title at 113 pounds a week ago, Zach is taking a No. 1 ranking into the state championships. Lewis pinned Tyler Nance of Reeds Spring at 1:23 on Thursday to improve his season record to 44-2. Zach wrestles against Joshua Countryman of Central Park Hills High School (18-14) in the quarterfinals.

Both Smith and Nickerson will be working through the rigors of consolation bracket play Friday in hopes of winning out the rest of their matches to contend for a third, fourth, fifth or sixth place medal but they cannot afford another loss Friday.

Smith at 106 pounds got off to a poor start Thursday when he was pinned by Excelsior Springs freshman Landen Davis and dropped to the consolation bracket. However, he did not have a wrestleback match that day as the bracket was vacant in that slot which allowed Smith (20-9) to advance directly to second round of wrestlebacks on Friday to compete with an opponent to be named.

Tyler Nickerson at 285 entered state as a District 2 champion but was upended by Sullivan junior Tristan Brown in his first round match and lost by fall. Nickerson (34-14) won his wrestleback match later that day by holding off Center senior Marquan Dickerson winning a close 4-3 decision. He will compete in second round of wrestlebacks Friday morning against an opponent to be named.

Moberly High School's 'Spartans Seven' all remain in the hunt for a Class 2 state medal following Thursday's action at the 2019 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships taking place at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

With Friday morning's wake up call, seniors Chance Richards and Luke Slater, junior Tristan Morris, sophomore Jarrett Kinder and freshman Zach Lewis, the path to reach the podium Saturday evening is a little bit less stressful as this five-some all won their opening round matches to advance to the quarterfinals.

Should any of these Moberly wrestlers win their quarterfinal match, they will advance to compete later that night in the semifinals are are guaranteed a state medal, while a loss sends them into the consolation bracket where they will need to win at least their next two matches for the opportunity of competing for a state medal.

Meanwhile, for seniors Tyler Nickerson and Deshaun Smith, the journey to having hardware draped around their neck at the end of this double elimination event is more challenging as the duo lost their Thursday morning bouts but kept their hopes alive by winning their consolation wrestleback matches later in the day.

As a team, Moberly has 19 points and is tied for seventh place with Sullivan in the Class 2 standings after the first day of wrestling. Monett High School sits in first place with 34 points and Bolivar has 32. Excelsior Springs has 25 points for third. Kirksville, Odessa and Ste. Genevieve are all tied for fourth with 24 points.

Here is a look at what each of the Moberly state qualifiers accomplished Thursday.

Richards is a three time state medalist that was runner-up state champ at year ago at the same 195 pound weight class he is competing in again this season.

Chance (40-1) pinned Eli Cotton of Affton at 1:29 in the first round. His quarterfinal opponent Friday morning is Kaden Dillon of Eldon (37-4).

Richards' only loss was an unfortunate mishap in his semifinal match at district.. The Moberly senior garnered a 7-2 score against Anthony Heard of Lutheran St. Charles and was called for an illegal slam that injured Heard and awarded him the win. Heard would forfeit the first place match at districts due to injury, and Richards ended up winning the third place district match. Heard did wrestle at state Thursday and won his first round match as well.

At 170 pounds, Slater advanced to Friday's quarterfinal round when he received a medical forfeit win from Notre Dame Cape Girardeau junior Daniel Schmidt. Slater (42-5) is set to wrestle Reed Spring senior Clayton Johnson (45-4) in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.

Luke is a returning state medalist in which he finished fourth at 160 a year ago, and he won a district title at 170 to qualify for state.

Morris improved his season record to 38-10 as he pinned Chillicothe junior Dawson Wheeler at 3:40 in his 152 pound opening round match Thursday. Bolivar senior Logan Hawk is Morris' opponent in Friday's quarterfinal.

At 220, Spartans sophomore Kinder advanced to the quarterfinals when Jarrett (41-6) achieved a 5-1 decision victory over Chillcothe senior Matthew Callen in the opener and took on Barrett Beard, a senior from Logan Rogersville (45-6).

Lewis has had a solid freshman season wrestling for Moberly. In addition to winning a district title at 113 pounds a week ago, Zach is taking a No. 1 ranking into the state championships. Lewis pinned Tyler Nance of Reeds Spring at 1:23 on Thursday to improve his season record to 44-2. Zach wrestles against Joshua Countryman of Central Park Hills High School (18-14) in the quarterfinals.

Both Smith and Nickerson will be working through the rigors of consolation bracket play Friday in hopes of winning out the rest of their matches to contend for a third, fourth, fifth or sixth place medal but they cannot afford another loss Friday.

Smith at 106 pounds got off to a poor start Thursday when he was pinned by Excelsior Springs freshman Landen Davis and dropped to the consolation bracket. However, he did not have a wrestleback match that day as the bracket was vacant in that slot which allowed Smith (20-9) to advance directly to second round of wrestlebacks on Friday to compete with an opponent to be named.

Tyler Nickerson at 285 entered state as a District 2 champion but was upended by Sullivan junior Tristan Brown in his first round match and lost by fall. Nickerson (34-14) won his wrestleback match later that day by holding off Center senior Marquan Dickerson winning a close 4-3 decision. He will compete in second round of wrestlebacks Friday morning against an opponent to be named.

Third and fifth place medal matches for all four classifications of schools are held from 12 - 2 p.m. at the Mizzou Arena and then all spectators will have to leave the facility and doors will close.

Doors will open shortly after 3 p.m. for all championship matches that take place from 4-10 p.m.