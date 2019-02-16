Missouri freshman Akira Levy snagged one of the padded visitors’ chairs in Humphrey Arena midway through the third quarter of a game at No. 5 Mississippi State on Thursday.

Within seconds of sitting down, she was met with a simple yet challenging question: “Why?”

The inquiry came from Tigers coach Robin Pingeton. It was in response to Levy’s decision to charge toward the rim with the ball in a 3-on-1 situation, which resulted in the guard’s errant behind-the-back pass sailing into the Tigers’ bench.

Missouri was neck and neck with the Bulldogs and needed all of the points it could get. Levy’s pass appeared to be an error the Tigers could not afford.

“I saw what she saw, but it was probably a little too deep and not the right time for it,” Pingeton said Saturday during a session with media. “She’s such a talented young lady and she forces the issue at times too much, but you leave her in and something good is going to come back.”

The good came back at a perfect time Thursday night.

With just seven seconds left in the third, Levy snatched a Sophie Cunningham pass at midcourt and knifed into Mississippi State’s half. She dribbled the ball between her legs to her left hand before crossing back to her right, slashing past Bre’Amber Scott and Teaira McCowan and finishing with a smooth layup as the buzzer sounded.

The bucket, which would later appear on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays, staked Missouri to a lead it never relinquished en route to a 75-67 win. The Tigers snapped the Bulldogs’ 12-game winning streak as well as their run of 26 straight Southeastern Conference regular-season victories.

Levy’s buzzer-beater was just one moment in her electrifying night that sparked Missouri to its biggest win of the year and put the team back in contention to host in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite some mistakes — she was the team’s co-leader in turnovers with four — she finished with 10 points, five assists and three steals. She also maintained a high energy level, never allowing her teammates to slow down.

“If you’ve seen her off the court, you probably could tell because she’s always a happy body running around,” teammate Amber Smith said. “She just gives us that push.”

The performance was one of Levy’s best since entering SEC play, where she has encountered some struggles. Entering Thursday’s game, Levy had only reached double figures in scoring once in conference games.

“I think adjusting from high school to the SEC, it’s like two different games,” Cunningham said. “People here, everyone’s good, everyone’s fast and athletic, so you kind of have to adjust as a freshman. But I think she’s starting to focus and dial it in a little more and she’s been great for us.”

Levy’s energy will be paramount for Missouri (19-7, 8-4) on Sunday when Tennessee (16-8, 5-6) comes to Columbia for a 4 p.m. tipoff at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers beat the Volunteers 66-64 on Jan. 6 in a game that in retrospect was not as significant a win for Missouri as it appeared at the time. Prior to its loss to Missouri, Tennessee was ranked No. 10 nationally and considered a favorite to challenge for the SEC title.

However, the loss to Missouri sent the Volunteers into a freefall, as they dropped their next five games. Tennessee has since leveled out with wins over LSU, Florida, Vanderbilt and Auburn.

“We certainly realize Tennessee’s a great program,” Pingeton said. “They’ve got a great team. They’ve had some hiccups this year but we know it’s going to be a battle.”

Levy, a native Tennessean, hopes the Tigers will continue to feed off her and the momentum stemming from the upset at Mississippi State.

“We’ve just got to keep going,” Levy said. “This train is rolling, we’re not going to stop. I want to win out and that’s the plan.”