Madison Boys

North Shelby boys basketball team put an end to Madison's season Tuesday when the Raiders from Shelbyville defeated the Panthers 64-50 in first round boys action of the Class 1 District 10 tournament being held at Community R-VI School of Laddonia.

Madison (7-17) trailed 32-23 at halftime and could not trim its deficit down to fewer than two possessions in the second half of play.

Seniors Jimmy Layton scored 16 points and had five rebounds, Caleb Chapman tossed in 15 points and had six rebounds while Tyler Buck added 10 points in a losing effort. Tyler Wandrey and Raven Thornton rounded out the Madison scoring with seven and two points each.

Higbee Boys

Higbee High School boys ended its 2018-19 basketball season Tuesday when the Tigers suffered a 65-39 loss to second-seed Canton in first round play of the Class 1 District 10 tournament being held at Laddonia.

Canton held the Tigers to five points in the second quarter and had the game well in hand by building a 42-18 halftime lead.

Higbee junior William Gibson provided the bulk of the scoring for the Tigers (4-17) with 28 points. Keetun Redifer had four points, Jamie Smith three, and both Luke Rirtter and Seth Kirby chipped in two.

Moberly Games

Moberly High School varsity girls defeated Fulton 55-38 Tuesday in North Central Missouri Conference play, and the Spartans boys lost to their host 47-44.

Moberly girls record improves to 14-9 overall and 5-4 in the NCMC, while Fulton girls drop to 3-19 and 1-8 in the conference.

Spartans boys record is now 13-9 overall and 5-4 in the conference, and the Hornets improve to 10-11 and 4-5 in the NCMC.

Moberly girls and boys will have their final home game of the season Thursday by hosting Marshall. Jayvee games begin at 5 p.m., varsity girls contest will start about 6:20 p.m. and the boys game around 7:40 p.m. This will also be Senior Night.