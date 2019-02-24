The Missouri men’s swimming and diving team placed second Saturday at the Southeastern Conference championships to mark the highest finish for the program at the meet.

The Tigers, who scored 1,137 points to finish only behind Florida’s 1,233, easily surpassed the team’s previous best SEC finish of fifth, accomplished in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Missouri women placed seventh overall with 640 points.

Over the five-day competition, Missouri set two SEC meet records, seven school marks and earned 11 top-three finishes. Senior Mikel Schreuders became the first Tiger male to earn an individual SEC swimming title (200 freestyle), and the men’s 400 medley relay claimed the first men’s conference relay title in program history.

“This meet was a massive success for both our men and women,” Missouri interim head coach Andrew Grevers said in a news release. “Yeah, we fell short of a championship, but it was the highest place we’ve ever achieved. The team is proud — proud that we stuck to our process and followed through with the plan.”

Mizzou T&F records pair of bronze medals

The Missouri track and field team recorded two bronze medals and scored in eight events on the final day of competition at the SEC indoor track & field championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Junior Kieran Wood and redshirt junior Jordan McClendon each received All-SEC honors with third-place finishes in the men's mile run and women's weight throw, respectively.

In the triple jump, freshman Mirieli Santos reset her own school record with a mark of 13.21 meters (43-4.25) in an eighth-place finish.

The Missouri women finished 10th in the team standings after scoring 25 total points, while the men’s team was 12th with 17 points.

MU baseball evens series with Rhode Island

The Missouri baseball team evened its weekend series against Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon at City of Palms Park in Fort Myers, Florida, producing a 12-4 victory.

The Tigers’ eight-run triumph was their first game this season that wasn’t decided by two runs or less.

Missouri’s offense had its best day of the year thus far, tallying a season high in runs on 13 hits. Seven different Tigers recorded at least one hit, while five individuals finished with multiple.

Art Joven pitched five shutout innings while striking out seven to earn the win for Missouri (3-4).

Chris Cornelius went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored, while Mark Vierling paced the Tigers with three hits in the onslaught.

MU tennis improves to 10-1 on season

The Missouri tennis team ran its winning streak to seven with a pair of victories on Saturday afternoon at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.

The Tigers defeated Central Arkansas 4-1 before a 4-0 sweep over Missouri State.

Missouri, which has not lost since Jan. 30, improves to 10-1 on the season.