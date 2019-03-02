AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 District 14

At Truman High School

2:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

Class 5 District 15

At North Kansas City High School

2 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman vs. Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5 District 14

At Truman High School

1 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Truman

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

4:05 p.m. — Harrisburg Heat at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

WHAT’S ON

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Oman Open, 2 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Nordic World Championships, 6:30 a.m., noon, OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Dubai Championships/Brasil Open, 7 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Nuremberg, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: NFL Scouting Combine, 9 a.m., NFL (180)

• Gymnastics: American Cup, 10:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: LSU at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: North Carolina State at Florida State, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: Pro14: Munster at Scarlets, 11 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• College lacrosse: Virginia at Syracuse, 11 a.m, ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Army at Bucknell, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at West Ham United, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: American Cup, noon, KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Minnesota, noon, BTN (255)

• MLB spring training: Houston vs. New York Mets, noon, MLB (272)

• College basketball: Mississippi at Arkansas, noon, SEC (284)

• College basketball: Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Butler at Villanova, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Purdue, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Oklahoma State at Baylor, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Illinois State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLS: New York City FC at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Championships, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Honda Classic, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: George Mason at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Nebraska at Penn State, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Edmonton at Columbus, 2 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Miami (Fla.) at Duke, 3 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Central Florida at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Texas Tech at TCU, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Las Vegas, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB spring training: Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: VCU at Richmond, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Women’s college basketball: Santa Clara at BYU, 3 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Women’s soccer: SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, 3:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: Champions Tour Colorguard Classic, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: CIAA Tournament championship, 3:30 p.m., ASPIRE (171)

• College basketball: La Salle at St. Joseph’s (Pa.), 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: Kazakhstan, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: North Carolina at Clemson, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Cycling: UCI Track World Championships, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College basketball: Utah at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Running: Tokyo Marathon, 6 p.m., OLY (208)

• NHL: Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Pachuca at Tigres UANL, 6:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Women’s college basketball: West Virginia at Kansas, 7 p.m., KMCI 38 (5), Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• College basketball: Baylor at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Chicago, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Pro football: AAF: Orlando at Salt Lake, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Nevada at Utah State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Georgia at Florida, 7:30 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: San Diego at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Boxing: Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castano, 8 p.m., SHOW (340)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Monterrey at Guadalajara, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College basketball: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Arizona at Oregon, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLS: Seattle at FC Cincinnati, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Colorado State at New Mexico, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Boise State at UNLV, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Gymnastics: Nastia Liukin Cup, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Saturday’s Radio

• College basketball: Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• High school girls basketball: Class 5 District 14 final: Blue Springs South vs. Truman, 1 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• High school boys basketball: Class 5 District 14 final: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown, 2:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: South Carolina at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., KMBZ (980 AM, 98.1 FM)

• College basketball: Texas-Rio Grande Valley at UMKC, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Baylor at Kansas State, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Oman Open, 2 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Soccer: EPL: Leicester City at Watford, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Skiing: FIS Nordic World Championships, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Fulham, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hannover 96 at Stuttgart, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Speed skating: World Allround Championships, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Gymnastics: American Cup, 10 a.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool vs. Everton, 10:30 a.m., Telemundo (14), NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Fiorentina at Atalanta, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• NHL: Washington at New York Rangers, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Women’s college basketball: North Carolina at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: St. John’s at DePaul, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college basketball: Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Maryland at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: South Florida at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBSSN (274)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Veracruz at Toluca, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• Tennis: ATP Sao Paulo, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Virginia at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Skiing: FIS World Cup, noon, OLY (208)

• MLB spring training: Philadelphia vs. Minnesota, noon, MLB (272)

• Women’s college basketball: Kentucky at Georgia, noon, SEC (284)

• College basketball: Notre Dame at Louisville, 12:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college basketball: Mississippi State at South Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Rutgers at Ohio State, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Tulane at Temple, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Wichita State at SMU, 1 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Championships, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP Dubai/Acapulco/Sao Paulo, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Miami at North Carolina State, 1:30 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Women’s college basketball: Drake at Missouri State, 2 p.m., KCMI 38 (5)

• Golf: The Honda Classic, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Golf: LPGA HSBC Women’s World Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Creighton at Marquette, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Cycling: UCI World Championships, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA G League: Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college basketball: Florida at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Pennzoil 400, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NBA: Houston at Boston, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College basketball: Michigan at Maryland, 2:45 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Russia, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: Northwestern at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: East Carolina at Tulsa, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Texas vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• Pro football: AAF: San Antonio at Birmingham, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Golf: Champions Tour Colorguard Classic, 3:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Bowling: PBA Arkansas Open, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Skiing: FIS Freestyle World Cup: Kazakhstan, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• College tennis: Miami (Fla.) at Central Florida, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Women’s college basketball: Arkansas at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SEC (284)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Cup, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLS: Atlanta United at D.C. United, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series finals, 5 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Boston College at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Northwestern at Illinois, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Memphis at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., FSKC (48), NBA (273)

• NHL: Nashville at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Pro football: AAF: Atlanta at Arizona, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB spring training: New York Mets vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: Arizona State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College gymnastics: UCLA at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB spring training: Arizona vs. Seattle, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Cleveland, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Golf: Asian Tour New Zealand Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: Connecticut at South Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college basketball: Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Dallas at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college basketball: Kansas State at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college basketball: Central Florida at Houston, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Texas at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Kansas State at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Prairie View A&M at Alabama State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

Monday’s Radio

• College basketball: Kansas State at TCU, 8 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)