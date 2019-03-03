The Missouri softball team earned another split Saturday on the second day of the Cardinal Classic, losing a nine-inning 9-8 heartbreaker to IUPUI before rallying to run-rule Indiana State 11-1 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Tigers finish their non-conference tournament schedule at 11-7, with Southeastern Conference play and a battle with Alabama looming next weekend.

Trailing 3-1 against IUPUI, the Tigers went ahead with four runs in the top of seventh, only for IUPUI to score twice in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.

Missouri plated three runs in the top of the ninth to go up 8-5 via a two-run double by Brooke Wilmes and an RBI double from Hatti Moore, but again IUPUI responded — this time with a four-run rally to walk it off.

The Tigers pitched by committee in the loss. Cassie Gasper earned the start and went four innings, Summer Shockley pitched three innings, and Eli Daniel took the loss, giving up four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Madi Norman got the start against Indiana State, going five innings while registering four strikeouts and only allowing one earned run.

Jazmyn Rollin went 2-for-3 at the plate in the win with two runs scored and an RBI. Moore went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

MU baseball falls to South Dakota State

The Missouri baseball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Saturday afternoon, as it fell 6-3 to South Dakota State in a neutral site matchup in Conway, Arkansas.

The Tigers (6-5) never led against the Jackrabbits, quickly falling behind 2-0 in the first inning.

A two-run sixth by the Tigers cut their deficit to one. Tony Ortiz and Chad McDaniel recorded RBI singles in the frame.

But a pair of insurance runs by South Dakota State in the ninth sealed the deal.

Kameron Misner and Ortiz each collected a pair of hits for Missouri, while Chris Cornelius drove home the Tigers' lone other run, which came in the first.

Tyler LaPlante started on the mound and lasted three innings, surrendering a pair of earned runs to take the loss. Jacob Cantleberry pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief to keep the Tigers close, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out seven.