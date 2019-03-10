Participants will learn about wild turkey biology and habitat, hunting safety, use of camouflage, ammunition and firearm selection, how to properly pattern a shotgun, how to improve hunting and shooting skills, as well as calling, regulations, and methods. All ages are welcome to attend the clinic, but participants age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new youth turkey hunters to a free clinic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, in Boone County. The clinic will be followed by mentored hunts the weekend of April 6-7.

Participants will learn about wild turkey biology and habitat, hunting safety, use of camouflage, ammunition and firearm selection, how to properly pattern a shotgun, how to improve hunting and shooting skills, as well as calling, regulations, and methods. All ages are welcome to attend the clinic, but participants age 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

“There is nothing quite as thrilling as the thunder of a gobbling turkey in the morning,” said MDC Conservation Education Consultant Emily Porter. “By mentoring each youth and their parent or guardian, both will learn the skills it takes to become a safe and successful turkey hunter. Experiences like this can create lasting traditions for years to come.”

To attend this clinic and mentored hunt, participants must register no later than April 1 by downloading the form at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZNJ, completing the form and returning it to Porter at Emily.Porter@mdc.mo.gov. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

Each youth participant must be accompanied at the hunt by a parent or adult guardian. Experienced hunters will be provided to mentor both parties on the hunt. MDC will provide firearms and ammunition, but participants are welcome to bring their own cased and unloaded firearms if they so choose. No reload ammunition will be permitted.

Youth who have not completed their hunter education certification are still eligible for this hunt. Participation in the hunt is limited to youth ages 11-15 years old at the time of the hunt, who have never Telechecked a turkey.

MDC Discover Nature programs, such as this workshop, aim to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn more about other Discover Nature programs, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/. For more information about this youth turkey clinic and mentored hunt, contact Porter at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2964.