KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The top youth wrestlers in Missouri descended upon the Hy-Vee Arena for two days of youth wrestling madness in the 2019 Missouri USA State Championships.

Neosho, McDonald County, Seneca, and Diamond were among the many participating teams and came out with three state champions and 17 state medalists.

NEOSHO

— Neosho Youth Wrestling earned six medals.

Gabriel Busteed (10U 170) led the way in second place and he won a 1-0 decision against Marceline’s Dane Dorell en route to the finals.

Jack Lankford (12U 105) lost a quarterfinal match, but he won four straight matches to earn third place. Lankford closed out this run with a 16-2 major decision against St. Joseph Metro’s Ethan Nash. Before that, Lankford pinned Excelsior Springs’ Kota Triplett in 2:29, won a 7-0 decision against Jays Kids Club’s Alexis Dinwiddie, and won a 10-3 decision against Thunderbird’s Riley Humphrey. Lankford opened with a 8-0 major against Mexico’s Grant Van Horn.

Bradyn Mosier (14U 80) finished third and he won a 12-10 sudden victory against Waynesville’s Johnathan McDaniel for third. Mosier won a 7-2 decision in the consolation semifinals against Team Grind House’s Michael Domino after falling in the championship semis. Mosier started out with a 4-0 decision against Spartan’s Noah Keen and a win by pin in 2:21 against Team North Stars’ Gage Deshon.

Bostyn Patterson (12U 110) placed fourth and won three vital consolation matches en route to his medal. Patterson won a 15-0 tech fall against Clinton’s Amitria McNack, won a 14-5 major against Trenton’s Charlie Riley, and won a 8-5 against Clinton’s Triston Switzer. Patterson began with a 17-5 major against Columbia’s Jordan Fincher.

Boone Johnson (8U 65) placed fifth and pinned Greater Heights’ Caylor Schrick in 1:36 for fifth. Johnson lost a 5-4 decision to Schrick in the quarterfinals. Johnson won key consolation round matches against Mexico’s Kyler Benne and Greater Heights’ Daxton Folsom, pinning Benne in 2:32 and winning a 6-4 decision against Folsom. Johnson opened the tourney with a 9-2 decision against Ray-Pec’s Grayson Mattock.

Jaxon Ertel (10U 100) earned sixth with consolation round matches against Comet Wrestling’s Conner Willis and Warsaw’s John Wilson II pivotal in Ertel’s medal. Ertel pinned Willis in 3:57 and Wilson II in 2:41. Ertel opened the tourney by pinning Team Hammer’s Colton Christian in 2:06.

Neosho’s other state qualifiers: Tucker Feagans (10U 60), Blayne Patterson (10U 70), Lincoln Howard (10U 75), Kelton Shaffer (10U 80), Kort Lawson (10U 90), Fisher Butler (12U 90), Chase Kivett (12U 90), Jonathan Chrisco (12U 100), Carter Howard (12U 105), Everson Tomlinson (12U 175), Collyn Kivett (14U 125), and Noah Quillman (14U 145).

McDONALD COUNTY

— Samuel Murphy (14U 190) led McDonald County Youth Wrestling with a state title, helping the young Mustangs earn 25 team points with 10 for that state title.

Murphy won a 1-0 sudden victory against St. Louis Warrior’s James DiStaso-Hutchins for the grand prize and pinned Xtreme Training’s Parker Cummins in 3:29 in the semis and North Platte’s Seth Cruz in 3:48 in the quarters. Murphy began the title journey with a 6-0 decision against Centralia’s Seth Hasekamp.

Levi Smith (14U 115) placed second and won a 4-0 decision against Eierman Elite’s Cole Harrell in the semis. Before that, Smith pinned Team Grind House’s Connor Detty in 3:38 and Odessa’s Zane Palmer in 3:26.

Christian Benhumea (8U 60) finished third and bounced back from a semifinal loss to win two straight matches for that medal. Benhumea won a 11-4 decision against DeSoto’s Tyson Fowler in the consolation semis and a 6-2 decision against Lexington’s Ayden Harned for third. Benhumea started the tournament with a 13-0 major against Hillsboro’s Cash Hancock and a 8-4 decision against Harned in the quarters.

Christopher Ramirez (8U 75) placed fifth by pinning Fox Wrestling’s Treydon Connor in 1:34. Before that, Ramirez won a 8-1 decision against Lawson’s Brodi Jones and pinned Holden’s Ty White in 55 seconds in consolation matches and pinned Hillsboro’s Blake Green in 1:34 to start the tourney. Ramirez lost quarterfinal and consolation semi matches.

Stevan Benhumea (10U 75) finished sixth and pinned St. Louis Warrior’s Darron Bell in 57 seconds and won a 10-0 major against Victory Wrestling’s Levi Schrader.

McDonald County’s other state qualifiers: Prestin Legrand (8U 45), Carson Misner (8U 55), Sam Pacheco (10U 90), Alyssa Jackson (10U 100), Ryder Martin (12U 85), Trey Hardin (12U 130), and Colter Vick (14U 125).

SENECA

— Jace Renfro (10U 150) and Brady Roark (14U 90) both won state titles.

Renfro won a 5-1 decision against Greater Heights’ Noah Cooper in the finals. Before that, Renfro pinned all three opponents, St. Louis Warrior’s Nicholas Turner in 2:31 in the semis, Hamilton Hornet’s Caleb Colatrella in 1:28 in the quarters, and Mexico’s Travis Shramek in 38 seconds in the opening match.

Roark won a 4-1 decision against Pleasant Hill’s Sam Ewing for the title. En route to the finals, Roark pinned Victory Wrestling’s Kolby McClain in 1:09 in the semis, won a 12-0 major against Eierman Elite’s Carter Preener in the quarters, and started the ball rolling with a 54-second pin against Maysville’s Cooper Berry.

Dawson Manley (8U 75) placed third after a pair of victories following a championship semifinal loss. Manley won a 7-2 decision against McDonald County’s Christopher Ramirez and then won a 3-0 decision against Richmond’s Ryan Sharp for third. Before that semifinal loss, Manley won a 4-2 sudden victory against Ray-Pec’s Josiah Farrell in the quarters and a 7-2 decision against Union’s Trent Ladymon.

Keaton Burleson (14U 75) placed fourth with a consolation semi victory getting Burleson into the third place match, Burleson pinning St. Joseph’s Kaleb Boyle in 44 seconds. Burleson received three byes in the tourney.

Brant Laughlin (10U 70) finished fifth, winning a 6-4 decision against Jackson County’s Ryan Rodriguez. Laughlin won key consolation round matches against Team Hammer’s Isaiah Harris (16-8 major) and Blue Pride’s Ryder Techau (3-2 decision), while a 7-1 decision against Victory Wrestling’s Roman Stewart began Laughlin’s tourney journey.

Seneca’s other state qualifiers: Nolan Napier (12U 120), Raymond Hembree (14U 100), and Lincoln Renfro (14U 135).

DIAMOND

— Haden Thompson (12U 165) finished third with a 12-7 decision against Team MO Wrestling’s Devon Scott ending Thompson’s tourney journey in style. Before that, Thompson pinned North Platte’s Owen Stockbauer in 3:46 in the consolation semis. Thompson won four matches by pin, staring out with Macon’s Kace Holman in 1:56 and Columbia’s Wyatt Key in 46 seconds.

Diamond’s other state qualifiers: Kendal King (12U 115) and Brandon Calentine (14U 140).

2019 MISSOURI USA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Hy-Vee Arena, Kansas City, Missouri

Team Scores

