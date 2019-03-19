The Moberly Greyhounds withstood a strong Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College team that played toe-to-toe for the first 11 minutes of the second half of Tuesday morning's first round contest of the 2019 NJCAA Division I National Tournament when Moberly Area Community College put together a key 12-0 run.

Sparked by a pair of free throws by returning sophomore Alonzo Verge Jr. with 8:44 remaining to break a 52-tie, the spurt was capitalized by a Sean Miller-Moore slam about 2:16 minutes later that fueled the 14th seed Greyhounds onward to celebrating an 82-73 triumph over the Golden Norsemen of Miami, Okla.in this March 18-23 event held at The Hutchinson Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“We went from being two down to going up by 10 in a few minutes in the second half that was a big key. Markelo Sullivan hit a couple of big threes in that run,” said MACC men's coach Patrick Smith. “They had a couple of guys we knew would probably give us some problems who were both 6'6 to 6'7 who can really shoot the ball and work the boards. NEO has a very good team. All in all I thought we played well defensively. Offensively, we had problems attacking their zone until later in the game when we attacked it inside-out. Will Rucker played a key role in helping us attack their zone with his passing from the high post.”

MACC men (28-6) advance to the second round and battle No. 3 Vincennes University, Ind. (30-2) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winner of this feature among two of the top four men's basketball programs in NJCAA history moves on to Thursday's quarterfinal at 8 p.m. against an opponent to be named.

Tahj Small's putback with 1:48 remaining from a missed 3-pointer attempted by Markelo Sullivan happened to give the Hounds all the points they would need for success as it handed Moberly a 75-63 advantage at that moment.

Verge led all scorers with 25 points while making a trio of 3-pointers and going 6-for-8 at the stripe. MACC's all-time leading scorer and owner of several of the Greyhounds program's offensive categories also handed out seven assists, grabbed six rebounds and Verge also came away with three steals.

Small knocked down three threes to score 17 points and he had eight rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore also pulled down eight rebounds and he and Markelo Sullivan each tallied 16 points.

Also scoring for MACC was DeMarcus Sharpe with four points, and both Will Rucker and Isaiah Ford chipped in two apiece.

Coach Smith added that there was between 60 to 80 Moberly Greyhounds fans in attendance at the Tuesday morning game, including many family members of Verge who are from the Chicago area as well as Rucker's family from Moberly.

MACC scored the game's first nine points and led 33-30 by halftime. There was five ties and four lead changes.

“We got off to a great start and then we got ourselves into foul trouble, we missed some shots and NEO climbed quickly back into the game making it a close one the rest of the way,” said Smith. “Late in the second half we played well enough to pull away for a somewhat comfortable win.”

The Greyhounds made 44.8 percent of its field goals compared to NEO's 38.3 percent, and Moberly made 10 of 34 threes while the Golden Norsemen connected on 7 of 26. At the stripe, NEO held the advantage making 20 of 289 free throws compared to Moberly's 12-19.

Four of NEO A&M's starters reached double figures. Kyle Lukaslewicz led the way knocking down four threes to score 21 points. Ravel Moody had 16 points, Reaudale Williams and Dylan Van Eyck tallied 11 and 10 points respectively.