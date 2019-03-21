The Stephens College softball team erupted for 36 runs during a doubleheader road sweep of Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday.

Stephens (2-12) won the first game 12-10 in eight innings before earning a 24-0 run-rule, five-inning victory in the nightcap.

Coach Emily Michels posted her first win at the helm of the Stars, who took a 5-0 lead in Game 1 only to have Haskell force extra innings. Stephens plated three runs in the top of the eighth and held off Haskell (1-9) in the bottom of the frame.

Desiree Fernandez, Mariah Montoya, Emma Kelly and Olivia Williams each drove in a pair of runs in Game 1.

Stephens broke the single-game school record for runs in Game 2.

The Stars recorded at least three runs in all five innings, including seven in the first. Eleven different Stephens players scored, led by Macy McIntosh with five runs.

Kelly, who pitched a two-hitter, collected six RBIs during the onslaught, while C.J. Del Real Rodriguez knocked in four runs. McIntosh, Fernandez and Kelly each finished with three hits.