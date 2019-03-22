Aliyah Ayala and the Fort Osage girls soccer team continued their hot starts Thursday.

Ayala tallied five goals – giving her 16 in four games – to lead the host Indians to a 10-0 rout of Suburban Middle Seven foe Raytown South.

Megan Lyon, who had five goals in the last game, added two goals, and Elayna Lamb, Jaleigha Willis and Emma Le contributed one apiece.

Coach Michael Brown said Morgan Watkins had a strong game on defense to help the Indians record their fourth straight shutout.

The Indians, who improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference, have outscored their opponents 36-0 so far this season.