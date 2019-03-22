The Rock Bridge boys tennis team won both its duals in the MO-IL Border Showdown at Westminster Christian Academy on Thursday afternoon.

The Bruins defeated Belleville East 8-1 and Belleville West 9-0 to improve to 5-1 on the season.

The Bruins are scheduled to host the Mid-Missouri Invitational on April 5-6.

Columbia Independent tennis falls at Moberly

The Columbia Independent School boys tennis team fell 6-3 at Moberly on Thursday.

Owen Dube and Eric Lin won 10-0 in No. 3 doubles, while Harrison Craver (10-8 at No. 3) and Lin (10-0 at No. 6) earned victories in singles to round out the CIS scoring.

Christian Fellowship baseball wins blowout

The Christian Fellowship School baseball team defeated Tower Grove Christian 20-0 in three innings on Thursday.

Connor Thoma was the winning pitcher.