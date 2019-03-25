The Boonville Pirates and Lady Pirates track teams had a day to remember Thursday while competing in the annual California Tri Relays.

While facing off against a field of eight teams, the Pirates captured the title with 128.8 points while the Lady Pirates finished second only to Holden with 103.9 points.

“The kids did a great job,” said Boonville boys track coach Steve Smith. “We finally have some depth, which allowed us in this type of meet to score a lot of points and get a lot of medals, and it’s really the first meet that our kids have actually won in a number of years.”

With the top three medaling in each event, the Boonville boys came away with a total of six first place finishes and five second place finishes. As for the Lady Pirates, they had two first place finishes, two seconds and seven third place finishers.

Boonville girls track coach Melissa Baker said the California Tri Relays is great for getting all of the girls in events. “We took 28 girls to California to compete and most girls were in three or four events,” Baker said. “Learning how to compete and how high school track meets run was great for the girls. California set this meet up as a relay, so they averaged the top three performances in each event to determine which team medals. The times and distances that the girls turned in were just our starting mark for the season. Our goal every meet is to improve from the last meet. These girls are eager to learn and get better and that is going to make it an enjoyable season. Next week we are home all week without any meets, so we’re looking forward to getting some work in on relay hand offs and individual events.”

In the final team standings for the boys, Versailles finished second with 85.8 points. California was third at 84.9 points, followed by Tipton at 65.9, Knob Noster at 65, Holden at 61.9, Otterville at 44.9 and Jamestown at 13.

As for the girls final team standings, Holden captured first with 114 points. Then, after Boonville in second place, Versailles took third with 83.9 points, Tipton 78 points, California 69.9 points, Knob Noster 67.9 points, Jamestown 24 points and Otterville with 8 points.

First place finishers in the relays for Boonville were: 4 x 100-Tramell Coleman, Tyson Franklin, Alejandro Vivas and Landon Weaver, 47.37 seconds; 1600-Logan Pfeiffer, Charlie Pumel and Lance Marshall, 16:49; Long jump-Tramell Coleman, Tyson Franklin and Fisher Jenkins, 50’-17”; 300 hurdles-Jason Waller, Alejandro Vivas, Fisher Jenkins, 2:55; 800-Nick Ferrari, Aiden Stark and Marquise Coleman, 7:21; discus-Brandon Johnson, Alan McCarter and Nathan Platt, 320’-10”.

Second place finishers for the Pirates were: 4 x 800-Logan Pfeiffer, Charlie Pumel and Lance Marshall and MarQuise Coleman, 9:45.98; high jump-Jason Waller, Fisher Jenkins, Tyson Franklin, 15’-10”; Javelin-Nathan Platt, Landon Weaver and Braylon Shaw, 240’-1”; 3200-meter run-Charlie Pumel, Logan Pfeiffer and Lance Marshall, 36:25; 4 x 200-Landon Weaver, Tramell Coleman, Alejandro Vivas and Tyson Franklin, 1:42.73.

Smith said Raymond Sosa also had the second best jump overall in the triple jump with a leap of 38’-2 1/2”, but Boonville didn’t have enough for a team.

As for the Lady Pirates, the 300-meter hurdles of Daylynn Baker, Maddie Casey and Rayghen Skoufos captured first overall. Baker had the top time in the race in 51.29 seconds.

Also placing first was the team of Olivia Eichelberger, Jadzia Pacenza and Hope Mesik in the 3200 meter run. Eichelberger had the best time of the group in 15:19.35.

Second place finishers were the 100 meter dash team of Lexi Maddex, Arie Perry and Reese Lavers and the 1600-meter dash team of Olivia Eichelberger, Hope Mesik and Jadzia Pacenza.

Third place finishers were the 4 x 800-meter relay team of Molly Amos, Hope Mesik, Rayghen Skoufos and Olivia Eichelberger; 4 x 200-meter relay team of Daylynn Baker, Sophi Waibel, Lexi Maddex and Arie Perry; shot put team of Kaya Fenton, Becky Evans and Lily Terrell; 400 meter dash team of Lillian Rohrbach, Sabriya Baskett and Molly Amos; long jump team of Brooke Eichelberger, Reese Lavers and Lillian Rohrbach; 800-meter team of Molly Amos, Jadzia Pacenza and Anna Thompson; and the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Daylynn Baker, Sophi Waibel, Brooke Eichelberger and Lillian Rohrbach.