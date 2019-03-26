The Lee’s Summit North boys golf team had a pair of medal winners and Blue Springs South had one as the Broncos and Jaguars tied for third place in the Klint Andrews Memorial Tournament Monday.

The Broncos and Jaguars each totaled 336 to finish behind team champion Rockhurst (312) and runner-up Staley (324).

Raef Campbell fired a 77 for fifth place and Kohlin Hicks shot 82 to finish 14th while leading Lee’s Summit North. Also scoring for North were Liam Franks (86) and Brody Ethridge (91).

“Great round for Raef to shoot 77 and finish fifth overall. Decent team score on a tough day to score,” Broncos coach Kevin Harrison said. “Need to get a lower fourth score if we are going to compete with the good teams in our conference and district.”

Dylan Boyer fired an 80 to tie for ninth place and lead Blue Springs South. He was followed by Ryan Dykhouse (84), Grant Wall (85) and Grant Williamson (87).

Blue Springs, with one medalist, finished seventh at 343. Fort Osage (398) was 16th, Grain Valley (414) was 18th, Truman (445) was 19th and William Chrisman (498) was 20th.

Caden Jackley and Blake Whetstone of Blue Springs tied for 15th but Jackley earned the final medal on a scorecard tiebreaker. Also scoring for the Wildcats were Blake Rooney (88) and Seth Wildoner (89).

Justice Fluty shot 92 to lead Fort Osage; Mason McClain’s 94 led Grain Valley; Aidan Williams shot 99 to pace Truman; and Braden Jennings’ 107 led Chrisman.