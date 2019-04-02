A young, struggling Blue Springs High School baseball team got more than an 8-7 Suburban Big Six Conference home win over Lee's Summit North Monday afternoon – it got a much needed boost of confidence.

"This was the win, this was the game we've been looking for," Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said after his 3-9 team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and two more in the bottom of the seventh.

Tanner Martin crushed a ball to the right-field gap to drive home the winning run in the bottom ot the eighth and make a winner of reliever Caleb Savage, who threw 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

"For a while there, it looked like we were dead in the water," McElligott said, as the Broncos used a five-run third inning to take an early 7-0 lead. "Then, Caleb came in and shut them down. And we started getting a hit here and there, and put something together in the sixth, tied it in the seventh and won it in the eighth. You know, we've been spoiled the last few years with players like Caleb (Marquez, a catcher in the Milwaukee Brewers system) and Jake (Lufft, The Examiner's Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018).

"We're so young this year – even our seniors don't have much varsity experience. That's why a win like this is so big. I'm so happy for a kid like Caleb, he's such an easy kid to cheer for. And Tanner gets the big hit. I got kind of emotional watching them all celebrate after Tanner got that big hit. You can tell how bad they want to have success and this could be the foundation for more success the rest of the season."

Blue Sprnigs’ Blake Stegner's bases-loaded triple was the big blow in the five-run sixth inning. Aiden Smith added an RBI ground out and Trevor Blackwell added an RBI single to make it a 7-5 deficit.

Martin drove home the sixth run of the game in the bottom of the seventh on an infield grounder and Payton Schmidt reached first on a throwing error by Broncos second baseman T.J. Nichol as his throw to first short hopped Jaxson Hill, allowing the tying run to score.

Reliever Logan Schnieders struck out the first Wildcat he faced in the bottom of the eighth, but walked Taylor Warren. Brady Saeugling reached first on an error and Mitchell Smith was hit by a pitch.

With the bases loaded, Martin tried to get the winning run home with a bunt, but it rolled into foul territory.

"I was really disappointed I didn't get that bunt down – you know, any way to score the winning run," Martin said after he was mobbed by his teammates.

On the next pitch he hit a sharp line drive to right center field to score Warren and end the game.

"I was so happy after Tanner got that hit. I nearly went out and ripped his jersey off," a grinning Savage said. "I've never been happier this season. We haven't won as many games as we've wanted to, but we've played hard every game. And tonight, we never gave up. We just kept fighting and coming back, and we came all the way back to win."

Savage said he never thought about his team being down 7-0 when he came in to pitch in the third.

"I came in and wanted to keep it 7-0 and not let them get any more runs," Savage said. "I thought we could come back, and we did. This is such a great win. Everyone is so happy. It's great."