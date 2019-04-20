The Blue Springs South baseball team split their final two games in the River City Classic Friday.

The Jaguars defeated Shawnee Mission Northwest (Kan.) 8-6 in the first game at Hougland Park at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Matt Trout picked up the win after tossing four innings and giving up four runs on four hits and striking out five. Ty Campbell later picked up the save.

Ben Bryan led the South offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Brady Strickert was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. The Jaguars (10-5) scored five runs in the top of the first to jump ahead early.

“We came out and did a nice job of attacking at the plate and putting ourselves in a good spot right off the bat,” South coach Ben Baier said.

In the second game, South lost to Maize (Kan.) 3-2 in eight innings. South scored one run in the first and one in the second to take a 2-0 lead. The Jaguars then gave up two runs in the third and couldn’t get anything going with the bats.

“We battled, but we weren’t good enough today,”” Baier said. “We gave them nine walks in the game, and you can’t do that against a team like Maize. There is a reason they are always battling for the state title in Kansas, and we just didn’t execute like we needed to in order to win.”