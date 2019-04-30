AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY, APRIL 30
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
5 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Christian at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
6:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Liberty North vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4 p.m. — Ruskin vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
2 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
4 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman
5 p.m. — Truman at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lone Jack
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Staley
4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Grain Valley
4 p.m. — Kansas City Lutheran vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD
2 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships, Platte County High School
4 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships, Liberty North High School
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Tuesday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Munich/Estoril, 5 a.m., 4 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Hockey: World Sled Championship: U.S. vs. Norway, 9:30 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: WTA Prague/Rabat, 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Soccer: UEFA Champions League semifinal: Ajax at Tottenham Hotspur, 2 p.m., TNT (51), KUKC-UNI (17)
• Golf: PGA Professional Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Running: Hamburg Marathon, 4 p.m., OLY (208)
• College softball: DePaul at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)
• NHL playoffs: Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• College baseball: Southeast Missouri State at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• NBA playoffs: Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT (51)
• College bowling: USBC Intercollegiate Men’s Singles, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College bowling: USBC Intercollegiate Women’s Singles, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• NHL playoffs: San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NBA playoffs: Houston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)
Tuesday’s Radio
• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 7:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)