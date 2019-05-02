Logan Phillips tried to plead his case.

The Fort Osage senior left-hander had a no-hitter going against Raytown through 6 2/3 innings Wednesday when Indians coach Todd Bissell visited the mound.

Phillips had hit his pitch limit of 105, and he didn’t win his case to Bissell, who called on Micah Copeland to finish it off. Copeland induced a groundout to finish off the combined no-hitter and preserve a 3-0 Suburban Middle Seven victory over the Blue Jays at Fort Osage.

“Logan really wanted to finish the game, but hit his pitch limit and had to come out,” Bissell said. “Catcher Darren Horning called a great game and did a really good job of blocking balls in the dirt and threw out two runners early in the game that had gotten on base from a walk and an error. Logan didn’t allow a Raytown player to reach base after the third inning.”

Phillips, who pitched a one-hitter while striking out 12 against Belton on April 10, finished with 15 strikeouts while walking two. He also contributed a double at the plate. He improved to 3-0 and still has not given up an earned run this season, allowing just five hits and nine walks while striking out 41 in 20 2/3 innings.

The Indians scored single runs in each of the first three innings to improve to 7-1 in the conference and 8-13 overall.

Ethan Gotch had two hits, Copeland added a double and an RBI and Trey Lockard drove in a run to lead the Indians at the plate.

NORTH KANSAS CITY 5, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3: North Kansas City scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break a 3-3 tie and send Chrisman to a Suburban Middle Seven home loss Wednesday.

Ralph Covington singled and scored on a balk in the fifth inning to tie it 3-3 for Chrisman (5-14, 2-7 Middle Seven).

Mathew Miller, Jordan Mabie and Connor Yeisley each had two hits and Alex Johnson doubled to lead the Bears.